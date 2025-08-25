Thứ Hai, 25/8/2025
090.505.5367/090.515.8286

[Kiểm tra] Tường thuật trực tiếp diễu binh, diễu hành ngày 2/9/2025

Trực tiếp
PV| 25/08/2025 14:57

Diễu binh, diễu hành kỷ niệm 80 năm ngày Quốc Khánh nước Cộng Hòa Xã hội Chủ nghĩa Việt Nam

  • 25/08/2025 14:51 Tiêu đề

    What is Lorem Ipsum?

    Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book. It has survived not only five centuries, but also the leap into electronic typesetting, remaining essentially unchanged. It was popularised in the 1960s with the release of Letraset sheets containing Lorem Ipsum passages, and more recently with desktop publishing software like Aldus PageMaker including versions of Lorem Ipsum.

  • 25/08/2025 14:51 Trực tiếp diễu binh
Điều tra theo thư bạn đọc

[Kiểm tra] Tường thuật trực tiếp diễu binh, diễu hành ngày 2/9/2025

PV 25/08/2025 14:57

Diễu binh, diễu hành kỷ niệm 80 năm ngày Quốc Khánh nước Cộng Hòa Xã hội Chủ nghĩa Việt Nam

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout. The point of using Lorem Ipsum is that it has a more-or-less normal distribution of letters, as opposed to using 'Content here, content here', making it look like readable English. Many desktop publishing packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for 'lorem ipsum' will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. Various versions have evolved over the years, sometimes by accident, sometimes on purpose (injected humour and the like).

Bài liên quan
Đọc tiếp
Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 24/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 24/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 23/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 23/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 22/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 22/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội hôm nay 20/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội hôm nay 20/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Cập nhật lịch cấm đường Hà Nội 2/9 phục vụ A80 dịp Quốc khánh mới nhất

Cập nhật lịch cấm đường Hà Nội 2/9 phục vụ A80 dịp Quốc khánh mới nhất

Tàu Cảnh sát biển 8002 và tàu 390 lên đường thực hiện nhiệm vụ A80

Tàu Cảnh sát biển 8002 và tàu 390 lên đường thực hiện nhiệm vụ A80

Đọc tiếp
Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 24/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 24/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 23/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 23/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 22/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội ngày 22/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội hôm nay 20/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Lịch cấm đường Hà Nội hôm nay 20/8 phục vụ Lễ diễu binh, diễu hành A80 dịp 2/9

Cập nhật lịch cấm đường Hà Nội 2/9 phục vụ A80 dịp Quốc khánh mới nhất

Cập nhật lịch cấm đường Hà Nội 2/9 phục vụ A80 dịp Quốc khánh mới nhất

Tàu Cảnh sát biển 8002 và tàu 390 lên đường thực hiện nhiệm vụ A80

Tàu Cảnh sát biển 8002 và tàu 390 lên đường thực hiện nhiệm vụ A80

Xem thêm Điều tra theo thư bạn đọc
Nổi bật
Mới nhất
    Xem thêm
    Đọc nhiều
      Điều tra theo thư bạn đọc
      [Kiểm tra] Tường thuật trực tiếp diễu binh, diễu hành ngày 2/9/2025

      Cơ quan chủ quản: Thành ủy Đà Nẵng.
      Tổng Biên tập: ĐOÀN XUÂN HIẾU
      Địa chỉ: 525 Trần Hưng Đạo, phường An Hải, TP. Đà Nẵng;
      Cơ sở 2, số 58 Hùng Vương, phường Bàn Thạch, TP. Đà Nẵng.
      Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của Báo và phát thanh, truyền hình Đà Nẵng.

      Giấy phép Xuất bản số: 77/GP-BTTTT do Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông cấp ngày 28/3/2024.

      Email tòa soạn:
      hopthubaodanang@gmail.com

      Website: http://baodanang.vn

      Báo giá quảng cáo

      POWERED BY ONECMS - A PRODUCT OF NEKO